Grupo Pinsa worked with IBM Business Partner Emergys to design and implement a new application architecture using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation technologies, which are optimized for deployment Red Hat® OpenShift® on any cloud or IT environment.

The IBM solution beat out its competitors due to its flexibility for continuous growth, the interoperability of IBM Cloud Pak capabilities and its ability to operate in a multicloud environment. The solution also enabled the company to develop a set of reusable services with which to automate integrations between applications, and to eliminate redundant processes across its businesses.

Grupo Pinsa first implemented the application integration capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration to connect its internal and external applications to each other and to the company’s internal systems—especially to its ERP system, which is housed both on premises and in the cloud. The company subsequently tapped into additional capabilities from the IBM Cloud Pak, including:

API management to expose and manage APIs for shared services with internal and external stakeholders, such as inventory or ordering services for supermarkets, which make up 60% of Grupo Pinsa’s customers.





API gateway management to secure and control access to those API transactions.





Message queueing to securely send messages between systems—for instance, transmitting data from sensors in fishing vessel storage tanks to the onshore ERP system to monitor and ensure the fish are always kept at safe temperatures.

To fulfill its process automation vision, the company implemented the process mapping capability of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to model business processes and the workflow capability to optimize the flow of processes and information. The value of using robotics to automate manual aspects of processes—such as extracting accounts payable information from the cloud to reconcile customer accounts or registering transactions from legacy systems into the ERP system when APIs or web services were unavailable—quickly became apparent. To that end, the company took advantage of robotic process automation capabilities.

Convincing employees to put in the time and effort to adopt the new technologies was initially a challenge. But Orlando Martinez, Director of Information Technology at Grupo Pinsa, was focused on the long-term benefits of boosting efficiency.

When it came to process automation, the potential for improvement was clear. “Around 80% of process design is common across our different functions and companies,” he says. “We started with a pilot project in one company based on that company’s specific business rules. We then applied the base process design to our other companies, using flexible business rules to address each company’s unique characteristics.”

Emergys worked closely with the Grupo Pinsa team throughout, training the company’s IT staff along the way. Within four months of the initial implementation, Grupo Pinsa was able to do its own integrations and automations completely independently.