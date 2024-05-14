The reason is, mainframes match well to many tasks major banks perform, such as ensuring information security, analyzing customer data in real time, and processing vast numbers of transactions efficiently and cost-effectively. For mainframes to deliver on these promises, however, a bank’s technical team requires specialized tools for app development and monitoring, database administration and infrastructure management.

That was the situation at Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank Australia (CBA) operating in western Australia. The bank runs core banking applications on IBM z14® mainframes in two locations, one for production and development and one for disaster recovery (DR). Until recently, the mainframe team relied on close to a dozen tools for the IBM z/OS® operating system from two third-party ISVs. Yet several issues caused a rift in these vendor relationships.

The tools’ functionality was acceptable, but there were concerns with the pricing and licensing agreements. And the vendors were unresponsive to requests to adapt their policies to Bankwest’s needs.

“The primary driver for change was financial, but also dissatisfaction with the suppliers,” says Scot Dixon, Executive Manager for Mainframe Services at Bankwest and CBA. “Their pricing was very aggressive and they were restrictive in their licensing agreements.”