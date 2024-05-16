Enterprises around the world use IBM® Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS® (APA) to help them identify areas of low performance in their applications. Through non-intrusive sampling, IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS provides interactive reports on how your mainframe applications are consuming available resources.
Available in ISPF 3270 and Eclipse-based GUI interfaces, IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS helps identify system constraints and will assist in improving application performance. With the power of APA’s source-code mapping, you can maximize existing application performance and improve response times of online transactions and batch job throughput.
IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS uses non-intrusive statistical sampling from the monitored address space and analyzes the system or resource application usage of CPU, DASD, I/O or the total address space. Monitor, analyze and report on the performance of Assembler, COBOL, PL/I, C/C++, and Java® applications deployed in CICS®, Db2®, IMS™, USS, Batch, WebSphere® MQ, and the WebSphere® Application Server.
The information you need to isolate performance problems in applications and their impact on the various workloads on your systems. Maximize the performance of your existing applications and improve response times of online transactions and batch turnaround times. With effortless source-code mapping, you can pinpoint bottlenecks with speed and accuracy.
Online analysis reports can be exported as PDF or XML files. This makes report-viewing on workstations or transferring to other applications much easier. You’ll now be able to evaluate trends in resources, data volume, and application behavior for a truly historical view.
Assists in application design, development and maintenance cycles, and DevOps initiatives. Evaluate application prototypes in design phases, review impacts of increased data volume or changes in business requirements on performance.
Non-intrusively measure and report on how system resources are used by applications. Monitor overall system activity or measure specific jobs.
Easy-to-use functions help you isolate performance problems in applications and compare observation reports.
Reduce performance bottlenecks for online transactions and improve batch application turnaround times.
A complete list of software requirements
Any hardware configuration capable of running IBM z/OS.
A better approach to successfully complete a DevOps transformation. This value-add program guides you through the four stages of the DevOps transformation process.
With over 3500 successful migrations and counting, our dedicated migration services team is here to ensure that your software migration is a success.
Use our wizard to help you generate customized checklists to simplify planning and configuring host components.
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
Find solutions by using Support Search or open a Support Case.
Explore a collection of in-depth information for this product.
Fault, debug, analysis demonstrations.
Helpful resources are only a click away. Get helpful information on installing, maintaining, and using IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS.
Join the conversation. You’ll find business and technical experts, blogs, and forums to exchange ideas, connect through shared interests and develop expert
