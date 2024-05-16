Non-intrusive collection of performance and statistical data IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS uses non-intrusive statistical sampling from the monitored address space and analyzes the system or resource application usage of CPU, DASD, I/O or the total address space. Monitor, analyze and report on the performance of Assembler, COBOL, PL/I, C/C++, and Java® applications deployed in CICS®, Db2®, IMS™, USS, Batch, WebSphere® MQ, and the WebSphere® Application Server.

Pinpoint and fix bottlenecks easily The information you need to isolate performance problems in applications and their impact on the various workloads on your systems. Maximize the performance of your existing applications and improve response times of online transactions and batch turnaround times. With effortless source-code mapping, you can pinpoint bottlenecks with speed and accuracy.

Report and track historical changes over time Online analysis reports can be exported as PDF or XML files. This makes report-viewing on workstations or transferring to other applications much easier. You’ll now be able to evaluate trends in resources, data volume, and application behavior for a truly historical view.