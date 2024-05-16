Home Z software Z developer tools Application Delivery Foundation Application Performance Analyzer IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS
Measure, report and maximize performance of systems and applications.
Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS can help

Enterprises around the world use IBM® Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS® (APA) to help them identify areas of low performance in their applications. Through non-intrusive sampling, IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS provides interactive reports on how your mainframe applications are consuming available resources.

Available in ISPF 3270 and Eclipse-based GUI interfaces, IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS helps identify system constraints and will assist in improving application performance. With the power of APA’s source-code mapping, you can maximize existing application performance and improve response times of online transactions and batch job throughput.
Non-intrusive collection of performance and statistical data

IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS uses non-intrusive statistical sampling from the monitored address space and analyzes the system or resource application usage of CPU, DASD, I/O or the total address space. Monitor, analyze and report on the performance of Assembler, COBOL, PL/I, C/C++, and Java® applications deployed in CICS®, Db2®, IMS™, USS, Batch, WebSphere® MQ, and the WebSphere® Application Server.

 Pinpoint and fix bottlenecks easily

The information you need to isolate performance problems in applications and their impact on the various workloads on your systems. Maximize the performance of your existing applications and improve response times of online transactions and batch turnaround times. With effortless source-code mapping, you can pinpoint bottlenecks with speed and accuracy.

 Report and track historical changes over time

Online analysis reports can be exported as PDF or XML files. This makes report-viewing on workstations or transferring to other applications much easier. You’ll now be able to evaluate trends in resources, data volume, and application behavior for a truly historical view.

 Support application development, enhancements and debugging

Assists in application design, development and maintenance cycles, and DevOps initiatives. Evaluate application prototypes in design phases, review impacts of increased data volume or changes in business requirements on performance.
Benefits
Improved oversight

Non-intrusively measure and report on how system resources are used by applications. Monitor overall system activity or measure specific jobs.

 Easier problem identification

Easy-to-use functions help you isolate performance problems in applications and compare observation reports.

 Continuous improvement

Reduce performance bottlenecks for online transactions and improve batch application turnaround times.
Technical details Software requirements

Any hardware configuration capable of running IBM z/OS.

IBM Application Performance Analyzer for z/OS features
  • Non-intrusive collection of performance and statistical data
  • Pinpoint and fix bottlenecks easily
  • Report and track historical changes over time
  • Support application development, enhancements and debugging
Expert resources to help you succeed
