Empower your teams to rapidly modernize existing applications and deliver new cloud-native applications
Businesses are under pressure to rapidly innovate and drive competitive advantage, while continuing to ensure security and sustainability. It’s not uncommon to have 500 or more applications where most contain burdensome technical debt.

With IBM, you can utilize a comprehensive set of application runtimes, modernization and DevOps tools that allow you to reduce infrastructure costs, improve resource utilization and increase developer productivity.
40% more applications released per year

Empower developers to push code to production faster with new cloud-native capabilities.

 70% reduction in migration effort

Save time and money while getting the most secure version of the code available. It’s a win-win.

 94% increase in delivery speed

Explore how a bank was able to bring new services to market faster, helping them to carve out a competitive edge.

 
Featured products IBM Cloud Pak for Applications

Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.

 IBM WebSphere® Automation

Automate operational activities to proactively reduce security risk and accelerate threat remediation.

IBM® DevOps Automation

Automate your software delivery process for increased productivity and operational efficiency.
Case studies
Flow Factor RedBridge Government Agency in Morocco Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina
By combining IBM WebSphere Liberty with MicroProfile and Red Hat OpenShift, we were able to slash deployment times. For instance, the bank was able to roll out new features for its fund management services app in minutes rather than months. Daniel Pfeifer Head of Consulting - Development, RedBridge Read more
