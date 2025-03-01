It’s a dynamic world. Businesses today are constantly challenged to do more in order to meet stakeholders' expectations. That’s why forward-looking organizations are finding new ways to use data to achieve their operational goals.
Intelligent asset management makes leveraging your data simple using advanced AI and the latest technologies to optimize asset performance and automate enterprise operations. Enabling you to derive insights from your data that increase efficiency, extend asset lifecycles, reduce downtime and costs – all while building resiliency and sustainability into your business and supply chains following a well-defined roadmap.
Put data and AI to work with IBM intelligent asset management solutions and start gaining the insights you need to build resiliency and sustainability into your business.
Enhance operational efficiency by employing AI-powered remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI to monitor, measure, and manage operations and facilities. Take control of environmental data that impacts operations and gather your data to accurately represent ESG reporting on your assets and operations.
Manage assets, infrastructure, and resources with enterprise asset and facility management platforms built on best-in-class workflows and data models with industry specific solutions. All supported by a full range of industry solutions.
Improve product and service quality with computer vision and AI assistants. Analyze operations and respond in real-time to ensure customer satisfaction and improve customer experience, cost control, and quality outcomes.
Business automation tools empower you to manage your end-to-end business processes and respond quickly to changing market conditions.
A modular business automation platform that helps analyze workflows, design apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance.
Gain transparency, pinpoint inefficiencies and prioritize change. Use insights to take corrective actions and automatically generate RPA bots.
Software bots use AI insights to complete tasks quickly, enabling a digital transformation and automating business and IT processes at scale.
Transform business operations at speed and scale for growth, resilience and competitive advantage.
Drive business value quickly, modernize essential business processes, and deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies.
Streamline your engineering lifecycle management.
Gain insights into transforming sustainability ambition into actionable initiatives leveraging data, technology, and consulting capabilities.
