What is sovereign cloud?

Published: 8 May 2024
Contributors: Mesh Flinders, Ian Smalley
Sovereign cloud is a type of cloud computing that helps organizations comply with the laws of specific regions and countries.
As more enterprises look to hybrid cloud solutions to help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives, cloud environments (and specifically how users access, store and use data in them) are becoming more and more important. With cloud computing continuing its spread around the globe, traditional geographic boundaries like borders are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive data.
Enter sovereign cloud, a concept that includes data sovereignty, operational sovereignty and digital sovereignty. Sovereign cloud helps enterprises build customer trust and grow their businesses while complying with the laws and regulations in the regions where they operate.
What does sovereign cloud protect?
A sovereign cloud mainly protects consumer and organizational data. While many regulations primarily focus on protecting personally identifiable information, or PII, depending on the industry, region or business use case, they can also protect intellectual property (IP), software, trade secrets, financial information and more. Since regulations around data privacy in the cloud vary between specific countries and regions, there is no single, accepted definition of what a sovereign cloud can protect. Approaches tend to vary by industry, location and business need.
Some sovereign cloud frameworks deal with data residency, where data is subject to the laws and regulations of the specific country where it’s being stored. Others deal with data sovereignty, where the data being stored is subject to the laws of the country where it was collected. In the end, sovereign cloud approaches not only help enterprises comply with laws surrounding their most sensitive data, but also helps them stay resilient.
Learn more about data sovereignty, operational sovereignty, and digital sovereignty, the three foundational pillars of sovereign cloud.
Subscribe to the IBM newsletter
As enterprises move more and more of their applications to the cloud, the cloud itself is fast becoming critical infrastructure.
A company’s cloud environment is now considered as important to its health as a factory, office building or valuable piece of IP. What’s more, as highly regulated industries in both the private and public sectors move their core services to the cloud, the need to keep data safe is becoming critical.
Additionally, the rise of data-intense technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that depend on swift, secure data access is forcing enterprises to make more strategic decisions around cloud technology. AI and specifically generative AI, have the potential to fuel valuable business innovations, but without a sound, sovereign cloud ecosystem they can’t get off the ground.
Enterprises in highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services face particularly strong headwinds. For example in Europe, there is a proposal called the European Cybersecurity CertificationScheme for Cloud Services (EUCS) that would unify existing regulations across European Union member states and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) which aims to address ICT risk and sets rules on ICT risk-management, incident reporting, operational resilience testing and ICT third-party risk monitoring. Strong sovereign cloud solutions help enterprises stay up to date with regulatory bodies and new legislation, as well as make more strategic decisions around risk, data and an evolving threat landscape. Let’s look at some of the most important benefits of enterprise sovereign cloud.
Enterprises that are willing to invest in a strong sovereign cloud framework as part of a larger digital transformation journey typically realize several important benefits. From greater control over their data, to improved connectivity, data resiliency and app performance, here are the top five reasons businesses take a sovereign cloud approach.
A strong sovereign cloud infrastructure gives enterprises control over where their data is stored (data residency), such as a region or country—or even a specific cloud provider’s data center.
Sovereign cloud solutions can help enterprises of all sizes meet regulatory compliance requirements and follow the rapidly changing laws around data and digital sovereignty no matter how many different countries or regions they do business in.
Taking a sovereign cloud approach allows organizations to easily limit the access their own employees, business partners and even cloud service providers (CSPs) have to data according to citizenship, physical location and other factors.
CSPs who operate sovereign cloud ecosystems help enterprises increase their operational resiliency by taking a strategic approach that assumes disruption is inevitable. By offering highly available services and backing up critical data on sovereign infrastructure, CSPs help organizations better absorb and adapt to shocks.
Top sovereign cloud setups deploy the most sophisticated levels of data security available, ensuring applications, employees, clients and customers can always access the data they need swiftly and securely.
To be effective, cloud sovereignty must deliver three critical outcomes for an enterprise: Data sovereignty, operational sovereignty and digital sovereignty. Let’s take a closer look at each one of these concepts and why they’re important.
Complying with data sovereignty—the idea that data is subject to the laws of the country or region where it was generated—is a foundational requirement of most sovereign cloud solutions. Strong data sovereignty helps companies protect their customer data from cyberattacks and other threats while also ensuring no unauthorized individuals have access to it. For example, under most data sovereignty requirements, CSPs don’t have access to customer data even when it’s in a cloud data center they operate.
Another important aspect of data sovereignty is the concept of data residency, the notion that data is subject to the laws and regulations of the region or country where it is being is stored. In addition to complying with data privacy, sovereign cloud solutions need to comply with all applicable data residency laws and regulations as well.
Operational sovereignty helps ensure that critical infrastructure associated with data-rich applications is always-on and accessible. Additionally, operational sovereignty helps enterprises maintain control of over their operational processes and spot inefficiencies. With a sound approach to operational sovereignty, even if a particular region is affected by a disaster an enterprise can ensure their critical infrastructure is resilient through a business continuity disaster recovery (BCDR) or Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) plan. Finally, operational sovereignty helps enterprises comply with local regulations governing the infrastructure needed to support cloud environments in a particular region.
Like operational and data sovereignty, digital sovereignty within the region is a concept lacking a single universal definition. Broadly speaking, it’s an umbrella term that describes an organization’s level of control over its digital assets including data, software, content and digital infrastructure. Digital sovereignty is important to the concept of sovereign cloud primarily in the context of governance and transparency: Enterprises leveraging access control over their digital assets need to set rules around who has permissions. These rules need to be set up in a way in which they are easily enforceable, such as policy-as-code, a process that enables organizations to manage their infrastructure and procedures in a repeatable manner.
Transparency, another important aspect of digital sovereignty, refers to an organization’s ability to audit its processes and outcomes. Transparency ensures organizations can see into their most important operational workflows so they can see what is working and what needs to be changed.
When it comes to sovereign cloud, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. Enterprises may want the same outcome from their hybrid cloud approach—digital transformation, for example—but how they go about achieving it will vary depending on size, location, industry and business requirement. This is where the advantages of a risk-based approach become apparent.
A strong, risk-based approach to sovereign cloud balances growth—for example, the potential of an exciting new technology like generative AI—with risk, such as reputational damage due to a data breach. For critical applications and highly sensitive data, enterprises may want to exercise a higher level of control than with other, less critical applications. Precision regulation, coupled with a standards-based approach to governance rules and standards, helps ensure rules that are put in place can also be technologically managed.
Depending on an organization’s risk vs. growth requirements, the kind of data they are storing and where that data is located, there are two options for deploying and enforcing sovereign cloud policies: Public or distributed cloud. In most countries, public cloud and multicloud deployments help organizations deploy their cloud workloads while still maintaining control over their data in a specific region. A typical public cloud architecture includes a platform cloud layer, like a hybrid cloud platform, that provides a stable, consistent cloud deployment.
The second option is the distributed cloud deployment model, such as a local infrastructure provider or on-premises data center. These are particularly attractive for enterprises that require more control over their infrastructure and operations. Essentially, a distributed cloud deployment model gives you the ability to deploy workloads and platforms into any infrastructure of your choice.
As data, operational and digital sovereignty concerns continue to be raised by governments and citizens around the globe, sovereign cloud is helping enterprises ensure the integrity of their data no matter where they do business.
In the coming years, how businesses gather, secure, store and control access to their data—especially if they are looking to tap new, data-rich technologies like AI and ML—will have enormous implications for their success. When choosing a CSP to help them create their sovereign cloud environment, it’s paramount enterprises understand how a CSP is going to store and process their sensitive data.
Additionally, they need to know how a CSP supports resiliency and plans to mitigate outages from cyberattacks, natural disasters and other threats. Lastly, businesses looking to leverage a sovereign cloud framework must ensure their chosen CSP’s overall cloud strategy aligns with the laws of the countries or regions they operate in or they could face damaging fines or punishment.
Here are some important considerations to keep in mind when choosing a CSP for a sovereign cloud architecture:
Data governance: A CSP’s approach to data governance is crucial. It shows they have the right policies and procedures in place to successfully handle your data and apply the necessary restrictions around it. They should also be able to provide regular audits proving the guidelines they’ve put in place are being followed.
Service level agreements (SLAs): A service level agreement (SLA) with a CSP outlining a sovereign cloud environment shouldn’t differ greatly from one outlining a public or private cloud environment. Like public and private clouds, the three most important areas to examine are control (cloud management), availability and performance.
Compliance: CSPs deploying sovereign cloud frameworks need to have a high level of expertise in data laws in the regions where they operate, as well as a deep understanding of the ever-changing data sovereignty and compliance landscape. Vendors and customers share responsibility for staying up to date with new regulations and developing strategies to deal with them.
Data encryption: When it comes to data sovereignty and privacy, it’s important to achieve data confidentiality. CSPs must provide mechanisms for organizations to encrypt their data and manage it using cryptographic keys. Essentially, this means altering data into an encryption content that can only be decrypted by someone with the right permissions and key. Ensuring exclusive access to those encryption keys gives enterprises complete technical assurance and control over who can access their data at a given time.
Resiliency: Lastly, when something goes wrong, you need to have a plan in place to help you recover quickly. Only consider CSPs with proven track records of helping clients with resiliency and recovery efforts in relevant countries or regions. All sovereign cloud deployments need to have built-in recovery and fail-over capabilities tailored to each, specific compliance area where data is being stored.
IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Crypto Services is an as-a-service (aaS) key management and encryption solution, which gives you full control over your encryption keys for data protection.
IBM Cloud Object Storage is a highly scalable and resilient managed data service on IBM Cloud, offering an alternative to block and file storage.
Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments, enabled by secure and auditable communications with IBM Cloud.
Learn more about hybrid cloud, a cloud framework that combines and unifies public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure to create a single, flexible, cost-optimal IT infrastructure.
See how rapid advancements in cloud computing, data management and artificial intelligence (AI) are making hybrid cloud integral to next-generation IT infrastructure.
Discover how hybrid cloud architecture, an environment that combines on-premises, private cloud, public cloud and edge settings, can help enterprises create a single, flexible managed IT infrastructure.
Explore data security, the practice of protecting digital information from unauthorized access, corruption or theft throughout its entire lifecycle.
Learn more about data centers, physical rooms, buildings or facilities that house IT infrastructure for building, running, and delivering applications and services.
Find out more about data privacy, also called "information privacy," the principle that a person should have control over their personal data, including the ability to decide how organizations collect, store and use it.
When it comes to protecting sensitive proprietary or customer data in a sovereign cloud environment, you need the most advanced data protection services at your fingertips. IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services is an as-a-service (aaS) key management and encryption solution that provides organizations with total control over their encryption keys.