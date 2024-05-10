What is sovereign cloud?

As more enterprises look to hybrid cloud solutions to help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives, cloud environments (and specifically how users access, store and use data in them) are becoming more and more important. With cloud computing continuing its spread around the globe, traditional geographic boundaries like borders are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive data.

Enter sovereign cloud, a concept that includes data sovereignty, operational sovereignty and digital sovereignty. Sovereign cloud helps enterprises build customer trust and grow their businesses while complying with the laws and regulations in the regions where they operate.

What does sovereign cloud protect?

A sovereign cloud mainly protects consumer and organizational data. While many regulations primarily focus on protecting personally identifiable information, or PII, depending on the industry, region or business use case, they can also protect intellectual property (IP), software, trade secrets, financial information and more. Since regulations around data privacy in the cloud vary between specific countries and regions, there is no single, accepted definition of what a sovereign cloud can protect. Approaches tend to vary by industry, location and business need.

Some sovereign cloud frameworks deal with data residency, where data is subject to the laws and regulations of the specific country where it’s being stored. Others deal with data sovereignty, where the data being stored is subject to the laws of the country where it was collected. In the end, sovereign cloud approaches not only help enterprises comply with laws surrounding their most sensitive data, but also helps them stay resilient.