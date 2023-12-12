What is SAP CX?

The product is focused on providing end-to-end capability for the entire sales and marketing process. Using SAP CX, organizations can improve the customer journey by standardizing communications, ethically collecting data and ensuring that sales teams remain consistent across channels. Organizations can configure the family of solutions, selecting which modules are best-suited to their business needs.

SAP CX, also known as the SAP Customer Experience Suite, is composed of several solutions that are developed by SAP, in addition to platforms acquired by the company between 2013 and 2018. It runs on SAP HANA and is based on the SAP Fiori user interface. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate routine tasks and provide advanced forecasting and predictive analytics to sales and marketing teams. The suite also includes a range of self-service tools to drive customer engagement and inform business operations.