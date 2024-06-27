The k-means algorithm is nondeterministic due to its random initialization step. This method implies that if the algorithm is performed twice on identical data, the cluster assignments might differ. To achieve optimal clustering results, properly selecting the initial centroids and the optimum number of clusters improves the accuracy and the speed of the k-means algorithm.

Initializing the cluster centroids

Each cluster is represented by a centroid, a data point that represents the cluster center. K-means groups together similar data points into clusters by minimizing the distance between data points in a cluster with their centroid or k mean value. The primary goal of the k-means algorithm is to minimize the total distances between points and their assigned cluster centroid. The algorithm operates iteratively, and initial partition selection can greatly impact the resulting clusters.

Random initialization risks yielding inconsistent results. Centroid initialization methods exist to mitigate these risks. A study by NUS Computing explains and compares methods such as the popular k-means++ to random initialization.5

K-means ++

K-means++ is a k-means algorithm that optimizes the selection of the initial cluster centroid or centroids. Developed by researchers Arthur and Vassilvitskii, k-means++ improves the quality of the final cluster assignment.6

The first step to initialization by using the k-means++ method is to choose one centroid from the data set. For each subsequent centroid, calculate the distance of each data point from its closest cluster center. The subsequent centroid is selected by considering the likelihood that a point is at a proportional distance from the nearest centroid chosen earlier. The process executes iterations until the chosen number of cluster centers have been initialized.

Choosing the optimal number of clusters

Ideally, the k-means algorithm iterates until the optimal number of clusters are reached. The maximum number of iterations are met once the centroids have achieved convergence.

The elbow method

One method to achieve the optimal number of clusters is the elbow method. The elbow method is a graphical method for finding the optimum number of clusters within a k-means clustering algorithm. It measures the euclidean distance between each data point and its cluster center and chooses the number of clusters based on where change in “within cluster sum of squares” (WCSS) levels off. This value represents the total variance within each cluster that gets plotted against the number of clusters.7

The first step of the elbow method is to calculate the WCSS for each cluster (k). Then, the WCSS value is plotted along the y-axis and the number of clusters is plotted on the x-axis. As the number of clusters increases, the plot points should form a consistent pattern. From this pattern, results a range for the optimum number of clusters.8 When deciding on the number of clusters, consider the computational costs. The higher the number of clusters, the more processing power is needed especially with large datasets.

This method isn’t necessarily the best, especially for datasets with high dimensionality or irregular shape. Another method for choosing the optimum number of clusters is the silhouette analysis.9