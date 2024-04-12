What is COBOL?

COBOL was designed with optimal versatility in mind; its verbosity enables programmers to use a readable, easily maintainable programming language that can function across mainframe computers and operating systems. In fact, it was one of the first programming languages that the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standardized.

Although COBOL is considered a legacy system, many government and private sector organizations continue to use it to run financial, administrative and business applications. In fact, COBOL’s imperative, procedural and (in its newer iterations) object-oriented configuration serves as the foundation for more than 40 percent of all online banking systems.1

It also supports 80 percent of in-person credit card transactions, handles 95 percent of all ATM transactions, and powers systems that generate more than USD 3 billion of commerce each day.1 Due to its superior stability and processing power, it continues to play an integral role in helping businesses maintain apps and programs in existing architectures.