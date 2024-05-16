COBOL compilers that help you leverage your existing applications on z/OS® and AIX® platforms
A development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications with web services, XML and Java on IBM Power® systems.
Enhances the newest z/Architecture® to maximize hardware utilization, reduce CPU usage and improve performance of critical applications.
Improves the performance of already-compiled COBOL program modules without recompiling source code migration or performing performance tuning.
Offers both performance and programming capabilities for developing business-critical COBOL applications for Linux on x86 systems.
