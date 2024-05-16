Home Developer tools COBOL Compiler Family IBM COBOL Compiler Family

COBOL compilers that help you leverage your existing applications on z/OS® and AIX® platforms

The IBM® COBOL compilers support IBM z/OS®, IBM AIX® and Linux® operating systems. You get the tools to amplify your program development and use your existing applications. You can strategically position your application development process for today's rapidly changing marketplace.
COBOL Compiler Family
COBOL for AIX

A development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications with web services, XML and Java on IBM Power® systems.

Enterprise COBOL for z/OS

Enhances the newest z/Architecture® to maximize hardware utilization, reduce CPU usage and improve performance of critical applications.

Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS (ABO)

Improves the performance of already-compiled COBOL program modules without recompiling source code migration or performing performance tuning.

COBOL for Linux on x86

Offers both performance and programming capabilities for developing business-critical COBOL applications for Linux on x86 systems.

Next steps

Discover how to use your existing applications on z/OS and AIX platforms. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z or Power representative.
