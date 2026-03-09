Post-auth is the new perimeter: A simple example with big implications

Every now and then, something completely mundane sneaks up on you and delivers a security lesson you were not looking for.

For me, it started with something embarrassingly ordinary: I needed to export a list of event attendees. Nothing exciting. No red team engagement. No late-night incident call. Just a very normal “can I please get this into a CSV?” moment.

The problem was the UI. Infinite scroll. No export button. Which meant I either scrolled until my fingers fell off … or I took a look at what the application was actually doing behind the scenes.

You can probably guess which option I chose.

The moment I opened browser developer tools, the task stopped being about exporting a list and turned into a clean, real-world example of something we talk about constantly in incident response (IR): the real security boundary of modern applications isn’t the UI, it’s whatever the backend trusts after authentication.