Cyber Frontlines: Sandra Bernardo

I joined IBM in 2019 and have been working with Cyber Strategy and Risk since then, leading projects related to cyber risk management, resilience and compliance. From 2021 to 2025, I served as the leader of the Cyber Strategy and Risk Offering Group in Brazil. Since February 2025, I have been part of the Global Cyber Strategy and Risk team, serving as Offering Manager for the Cyber Risk, Resilience & Compliance Pillar.

In parallel, I also serve as an independent Board Advisor for Pague Menos, one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in Brazil, with over 1,600 stores nationwide and listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. I am a statutory and independent member of its Audit and Information Security Committee, where I contribute to governance, cybersecurity oversight and risk management at the board level.