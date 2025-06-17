Becoming the trainer: Attacking ML training infrastructure

Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming a strategic investment for companies of all sizes and industries, such as automotive, healthcare and financial services. To fulfill this rapidly developing business need, machine learning (ML) models need to be developed and deployed to support these AI-integrated products and services via the machine learning operations (MLOps) lifecycle. The most critical phase within the MLOps lifecycle is when the model is being trained within an ML training environment. If an attacker were to gain unauthorized access to any components within the ML training environment, this could affect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the models being developed.

This research includes a background on ML training environments and infrastructure, along with detailing different attack scenarios against the various critical components, such as Jupyter notebook environments, cloud compute, model artifact storage and model registries. This blog will outline how to take advantage of the integrations between these various components to facilitate privilege escalation and lateral movement, as well as how to conduct ML model theft and poisoning. In addition to showing these attack scenarios, this blog will describe how to protect and defend these ML training environments.