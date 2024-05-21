Leading-edge companies are outperforming their competition in profitability, innovation and revenue growth using generative AI assistants to transform how work gets done. In this session, learn how companies are deploying AI assistants to empower their teams with the expertise needed to deliver at higher performance levels by turning piles of data into personalized insights and timely, automated actions using natural language understanding and machine learning techniques to automate business processes. Questions can be answered faster and developers can be more productive. Hear from IBM® clients and partners about how they have built AI assistants to transform their operations, created new ways of working and used generative AI to create new competitive advantage at scale for their businesses.

Speakers:

o Kareem Yusuf Ph.D, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth, IBM Software, IBM

o Kelly Chambliss, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, Americas, IBM

o Gary Kotovets, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Dun & Bradstreet

o Kumar Gudavalli, Tech Strategy Leader and Chief Architect, Elevance Health