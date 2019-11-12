VIDEO – Cloud Foundry Explained

So we’ve managed to figure out half of the puzzle here. Let’s take it a step further—that backend app with those networking and security considerations. Let’s say that we care about how it’s deployed, we don’t want it to be automatic, we do care about the networking and storage considerations, we want to run it in a containerized way, we don’t want to go in there and change any code.

So we want to use something like Kubernetes. So let’s say we take this backend application and containerize it.

So now it’s running as a container—maybe in a container image. So we want to deploy this application to Kubernetes, right? So, we’ll use a CF tool, or rather a CLI tool, and this time it’s going to be kubectl. And we want to deploy this into the same cloud.

Now, you might think we’re out of luck because we’re taking advantage of CF and Diego and Garden, but actually there’s a new project that Cloud Foundry released called Project Eirini that enables you to swap out that underlying infrastructure—the Diego and Garden portion—and instead take advantage of Kubernetes.

That means that we can continue to use those tools like kubectl and CF together in the same environment. Your operations teams would manage this side of the puzzle to make sure everything works seamlessly but your dev team has no impact for their CF apps because they don’t really need to care about what’s powering it. And for the apps that need to be run in Kubernetes, they can continue to use that same architecture.

So, using kubectl here, we can take that backend application and run it as a container within the same environment.

And so essentially what we end up with here is the ability to do not only CF application runtime-based environment, but also Kubernetes together.

Cloud Foundry is interoperable

And that actually brings me to my second point here—the fact that Cloud Foundry is interoperable.

Now, this is very important because, essentially, the fact that it’s interoperable means that although the newest fad and technologies are changing over the years—growth of things like Docker and Kubernetes—Cloud Foundry keeps the same familiar developer experience for their users. But, at the same time, due to their open nature and open source and the fact that they’re keeping up with the latest technologies, they have support for Kubernetes underneath the covers. This is very core for enabling our users to avoid vendor lock-in, to take advantage of the latest and greatest technologies.

Cloud Foundry is open

And that kind of brings me to my last point: Cloud Foundry is open.

It’s open source and it has an open governance model. It’s actually the CF Foundation; IBM is a core part of it and we do make contributions to CF, and it’s a core part of our cloud strategy as well.

So we have kind of a lot of contributions that we make to help make this run smoothly in our cloud as well. Let’s say that it’s a core part of the open philosophy that powers Cloud Foundry—the fact that anyone can make contributions and features, it’s completely open source.

And the second thing I want to mention on that front is the fact that there’s an open service broker API, meaning third-party services from any kind of contributor can be listed in something called a marketplace, allowing Cloud Foundry users to very easily integrate with those third-party services, taking advantage of an open service broker API.

So let’s say that with these three core tenets and what we talked about today, Cloud Foundry is truly one of those really powerful platforms enabling you to focus on cloud native application development. And, it allows you to avoid things like vendor lock-in and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies, with things like Project Eirini allowing you to base all of these familiar applications on Kubernetes technology.