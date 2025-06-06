In this tutorial, we will explore time series forecasting using an IBM Granite® Time Series Foundation Model (TSFM) to predict retail sales. In addition to forecasting, we will cover key machine learning techniques such as few-shot fine-tuning, an efficient fine-tuning strategy by using only a portion of the designated training data. The sales data for this use case comes from the M5 datasets from the M-Competitions repository, provided as part of the long-running M-competition series for encouraging the research and development of forecasting methods. The aim of this tutorial is to forecast future sales aggregated by state, while showcasing how to use a pretrained TSFM for multivariate forecasting. In our analysis, we'll also use features available within the open source Granite Time Series Foundation Models toolkit, granite-tsfm.

In conjunction with the granite-tsfm toolkit, this forecasting analysis leverages a TinyTimeMixer (TTM) model from the family of Granite TSFMs (available on HuggingFace and other open-source platforms). These TTMs are compact, pretrained models open sourced by IBM Research and capable of multivariate time series forecasting. The name TTM refers to the unique architecture of the models. With less than 1 million parameters, TTM introduced the notion of the first-ever "tiny" pretrained model for time series forecasting. TTM outperforms several popular benchmarks demanding billions of parameters in zero-shot and few-shot forecasting and can easily be fine-tuned for multivariate forecasts. Compared to traditional time series forecasting methods used in data science, Granite TSFMs have impressive zero-shot performance and support efficient fine-tuning for even more accurate predictions.