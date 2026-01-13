Automatic text summarization began in 1958 with Hans Peter Luhn, an IBM researcher who published “The automatic creation of literature and abstracts”. Luhn’s algorithm was groundbreaking in its simplicity: determine sentence importance by counting the frequency of meaningful words. Though basic by today’s standards, this frequency-based approach established the foundation for subsequent work in the field.

Luhn’s statistical method had clear limitations—it couldn’t capture semantic relationships, context or nuance in language. Over the following decades, researchers expanded on his work by incorporating:

Graph-based methods like LexRank, which identify important sentences by analyzing similarity patterns across the entire document.

Semantic approaches like LSA, which uncover hidden thematic structures with linear algebra to understand meaning beyond surface-level word matching.

Understanding these algorithms illuminates fundamental concepts in information retrieval (IR) and natural language processing (NLP), while showing the field’s evolution from rule-based systems to sophisticated deep-learning models used today. Today, these models are commonly accessed through platforms like Hugging Face, exposed through an API and powered by frameworks such as PyTorch.

The following section provides a step-by-step walkthrough for implementing classic extractive text summarization algorithms in Python.