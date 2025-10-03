Building a FileNet troubleshooter with IBM Granite and Ollama

Imagine the complexities that come with running a content platform engine for an enterprise-level organization. Enterprise content management systems (ECM) such as IBM® FileNet® P8, securely store millions of critical documents—from contracts and financial records to patient files and engineering plans. For many organizations, that system is not just an object store, but supports many use cases and acts as a highly structured, intelligent library. It comes with many features to accommodate multiple stakeholders as well as controls permissions to manage who can see what and how information flows through the business. It’s powerful, reliable and essential.

But with great power comes great complexity!

It consists of many components such as the application server, workflow, authentication, permissions, SQL databases and an application programming interface (API) as well as LDAP synchronization. These components come with their own dependencies that are time-consuming to support—combing through event logs, reviewing the state of the JVM and looking at disk space. These dependencies are used to help find the root cause of issues and due to their wide use in the enterprise, they usually need to be kept operational with an SLA.

When an error occurs in a system like this, it doesn’t just say “File not found” or “timeout.” Instead, a user might be met with a cryptic error code. This code contains random strings of letters and numbers, for example, ‘FNRCA0117E.’ For the person facing an error such as this, whether they’re a new developer, a junior administrator or someone on the support team, it’s like hitting a brick wall. These cryptic codes create a few major challenges:

The code tells you what happened, but not why.

Finding the solution becomes a frustrating time sink.

This scenario creates a knowledge gap that halts productivity.

This space is where generative AI changes the game. Imagine having a seasoned expert on call, 24 x 7, who can instantly translate that cryptic code into plain English. But it doesn’t stop there. A well-instructed AI can weave a story around the error, suggesting common scenarios where it occurs and, most importantly, providing a clear, step-by-step plan for how to investigate and fix it. Instead of a dead end, the error becomes the starting point of a guided solution.

In this tutorial, we will build the program that will generate the full troubleshooting guide by using the IBM Granite® model.