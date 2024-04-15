What is transaction security?

While online transactions pose unique challenges for transaction security, they are critical for both online and offline businesses in building consumer trust, mitigating fraud and maintaining regulatory compliance.

Coinciding with the accelerated rise of e-commerce and online transactions, transaction security has become a major concern for any business that handles payments and the transfer of valuable assets, such as financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges and retailers. Other use cases include online gaming marketplaces, alternative payment methods like ApplePay and Venmo and any service responsible for processing sensitive legal documents (such as online tax filing services or various official government offices).



To prevent financial losses resulting from fraudulent transactions and provide a trustworthy user experience for customers and clients sharing their personal data, common transaction security measures include advanced modern data encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and digital signatures. These security protocols mitigate the risk of payment fraud and customer data theft resulting from a security breach, for which many businesses might be legally liable, depending on their jurisdiction.

While most transaction security measures are put in place during the transaction itself, transaction security also extends to internal business policies that govern the treatment of any sensitive transaction data stored by an organization or business, such as credit card numbers and account numbers. For cybersecurity professionals invested in database security, transaction security means not only monitoring online transactions in real-time for suspicious activity and unauthorized transactions but also proactively identifying and mitigating any internal security vulnerabilities. Modern transaction security system service providers often incorporate a customizable notification functionality and other automation to facilitate secured transactions at scale.