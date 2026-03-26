Time to First Token (TTFT) is the time it takes for a large language model (LLM) to generate the first piece of output after receiving an input prompt. It is one of the most important performance metrics in LLM inference, as it directly measures how quickly a system begins responding.
Unlike traditional metrics such as accuracy, precision or throughput, which evaluate how well a model performs, TTFT focuses on how quickly that performance becomes visible to the user. In other words, it is not just about correctness or efficiency it is about latency and responsiveness.
In real-world deployments, users do not experience models as abstract systems or benchmarks. They interact with them through interactive applications, such as chatbots, copilots or API endpoints. The moment a user submits an input prompt, a silent countdown begins. If there is no visible output within a short time, even a highly capable system can feel unresponsive.
This makes TTFT a critical metric for designing AI systems that feel fast and intuitive. While end-to-end latency measures the total time taken to generate the final token, TTFT defines the first impression. It determines how quickly a system transitions from idle to active in the eyes of the user.
In generative AI systems, responses are not delivered as a complete block. Instead, they are streamed incrementally through token generation, where output tokens appear one after another. Because of this, users are not waiting for the full answer. They are waiting for the moment the system starts showing actual output, i.e., when the model begins generating its first token. This is exactly what Time to First Token (TTFT) captures.
From a user experience perspective, interaction can be divided into two phases,
TTFT determines how quickly the system transitions between these phases.
A system with low TTFT delivers the first token almost immediately, enabling real-time interaction and creating a smooth, conversational feel. In contrast, a system with high TTFT introduces noticeable latency, making it feel slow even if the remaining output tokens are generated at a high tokens per second (TPS) rate.
To better understand this, it is useful to compare TTFT with inter-token latency.
This distinction highlights the difference between actual performance and perceived performance. A model may achieve strong throughput and fast decoding for each subsequent token, but if the initial delay is high, the overall experience suffers. This behaviour aligns with human interaction patterns. In conversations, a delay before someone starts speaking is more noticeable than pauses that occur later. Similarly, in AI systems, users are more sensitive to the delay before the first token than to delays between subsequent tokens.
Before an LLM produces the first token, several steps occur within the LLM inference pipeline. TTFT is the cumulative time taken across these steps.
1. Request handling and queueing
When a request is sent through an API, it is routed to an available compute resource, typically a GPU. In high-demand systems, requests may be placed in a queue, introducing queueing delay. This delay is influenced by concurrency, the number of concurrent requests, and the system’s ability to manage different workloads. Inefficient handling of concurrent traffic can become a major source of latency.
2. Prompt processing (prefill phase)
Once the request is assigned to a GPU, the model begins prompt processing. This stage, known as the prefill phase, involves processing all input tokens in the prompt.
During prefill:
The prefill time is often the largest contributor to TTFT, especially for longer prompts. The prompt length directly impacts how much computation is requiredbefore generation can begin.
3. First token generation (decoding begins)
After prefilling is complete, the model generates the first new token. This marks the start of the decoding phase. Decoding is the process where the model generates output tokens one by one, based on the input prompt and previously generated tokens.
At this point, the system is ready to stream output and the TTFT measurement ends.
4. Response streaming
The generated token is sent back through the API endpoints and rendered in the user interface. Any delay in network transmission or buffering can add to overall response time.
TTFT is therefore the sum of,
TTFT is influenced by multiple factors across model design, infrastructure and system configuration.
1. Prompt length and input tokens
Longer prompts increase computation during prefill because attention must be computed across all input tokens. This makes prompt length one of the most significant drivers of TTFT.
2. Model size
Larger models such as gpt or llama require more computation per step compared to smaller models. As model size increases, so does latency during both prefill and decoding.
3. Throughput and batch processing
Serving multiple requests together using batch processing can improve throughput, but it introduces trade-offs. Increasing batch size can delay individual requests, increasing TTFT. Balancing batch workloads with latency requirements is essential for real-time systems.
4. Concurrency and system load
High concurrency and large volumes of concurrent requests can lead to queueing delays and resource contention. These create bottlenecks that increase TTFT.
5. Infrastructure and GPU utilization
Efficient utilization of GPU resources is critical. Poor scheduling or under-provisioned infrastructure can significantly increase latency.
6. Network and API layers
Delays in API endpoints, serialization, or streaming can add to TTFT, even after token generation begins.
TTFT is not only a systems concern, but also closely linked to prompt design.
In prompt engineering, prompts are often refined iteratively to improve output quality for specific use cases, such as summarization or conversational AI. However, longer prompts increase token count, which directly impacts prefill computation.
This creates a trade-off between,
For example:
Optimizing prompts involves reducing unnecessary context while preserving relevance. Efficient prompt design helps maintain low latency without compromising quality.
Reducing TTFT requires a combination of model-level, infrastructure-level and application-level optimizations. Rather than relying on a single improvement, organizations typically optimize across the entire inference pipeline to reduce the delay before the first token is generated.
At the application level, one of the most effective strategies is prompt optimization. This involves minimizing unnecessary input tokens, reducing verbosity in system instructions and using efficient retrieval strategies in RAG systems. Since prefill time depends heavily on prompt length, even small reductions in token count can significantly improve TTFT.
At the infrastructure level, organizations focus on handling scale and concurrency efficiently. This includes auto-scaling GPU resources to handle peak workloads, reducing queueing delays and optimizing how requests are routed across endpoints. Poor infrastructure management can introduce significant delays even before the model begins processing the prompt.
From a model and inference perspective, several optimizations are applied to improve efficiency. Techniques such as KV cache reuse help avoid recomputation during generation, while separating prefill and decoding stages allows systems to better allocate compute resources.
Another important consideration is batching strategy. While batching improves overall throughput, excessive batching can increase latency for individual users. Organizations therefore balance batch size and latency carefully, especially for interactive applications where responsiveness is critical.
To ensure these optimizations are effective, organizations rely on continuous monitoring and benchmarking. Key metrics include TTFT, tokens per second (TPS), inter-token latency and overall throughput. Leading providers such as OpenAI, NVIDIA and IBM (with models like Granite) continuously optimize these metrics to support a wide range of enterprise and real-time AI workloads.
TTFT plays a big role in how users feel about an AI system.
In enterprise use cases like customer support chatbots, sales copilots and analytics assistants, users expect quick responses. Even a small delay before the first response can make the system feel slow.
When TTFT is high,
When TTFT is low,
This is why in interactive applications, organizations often prioritize fast initial response (low TTFT) over just high speed in generating the rest of the answer. Even if the model is fast overall, a delay at the start can make the entire experience feel slow.
Time to first token is not just another metric, it is a defining indicator of responsiveness in large language models. While metrics like throughput, TPS and total generation time remain important, TTFT determines how quickly users perceive value. It captures the moment when an AI system transitions from idle to active. In practice, the experience does not begin when the final token is generated. It begins when the first token appears. For organizations building AI systems at scale, optimizing TTFT is essential not only for performance, but for delivering systems that feel fast, reliable and intuitive.
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