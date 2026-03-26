Time to First Token (TTFT) is the time it takes for a large language model (LLM) to generate the first piece of output after receiving an input prompt. It is one of the most important performance metrics in LLM inference, as it directly measures how quickly a system begins responding.

Unlike traditional metrics such as accuracy, precision or throughput, which evaluate how well a model performs, TTFT focuses on how quickly that performance becomes visible to the user. In other words, it is not just about correctness or efficiency it is about latency and responsiveness.

In real-world deployments, users do not experience models as abstract systems or benchmarks. They interact with them through interactive applications, such as chatbots, copilots or API endpoints. The moment a user submits an input prompt, a silent countdown begins. If there is no visible output within a short time, even a highly capable system can feel unresponsive.

This makes TTFT a critical metric for designing AI systems that feel fast and intuitive. While end-to-end latency measures the total time taken to generate the final token, TTFT defines the first impression. It determines how quickly a system transitions from idle to active in the eyes of the user.