The customer is not always right

A restaurant guest finishes their meal, then complains about the food quality and requests a discount. A customer returns a water-damaged electronic device, insisting the store honor the warranty and ignore the obvious misuse. An airline passenger moves to an empty seat in a more expensive section of the plane, despite not having paid for the upgrade.
For businesses, what are the limits to customer requests? Seventy-five percent of CEOs believe understanding customer needs is the most critical factor to driving business growth.1 However, strictly adhering to a philosophy of "the customer is always right" is not a practical or beneficial business model. It’s a rule that can create significant problems and encourage unreasonable or rude behavior.
The phrase "the customer is always right," credited to early 20th-century London retailer Harry Gordon Selfridge, emerged when customer service was far from the priority it is today. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, shopping was largely transactional, guided by caveat emptor—“let the buyer beware.” Retailers often sold defective goods, made exaggerated claims and offered little support, leaving buyers to navigate these risks on their own
During this era, merchants often sold low-quality or imitation products, misrepresenting cheap fabrics and other materials as high-end or exotic. Claims of being “doctor-approved” or “scientifically proven” were common—health tonics promised to cure ailments from headaches to tuberculosis but often lacked medical validity and were sometimes laced with dangerous substances like morphine and cocaine. Chinese laborers introduced snake oil to the US as a traditional anti-inflammatory remedy, but American sellers frequently replaced it with cheaper oils or even opium. This led “snake oil” to become a term for fake cures and “snake oil salesman” for sellers peddling fraudulent products.
This unregulated environment created an opportunity for Selfridge and other retail pioneers, including Marshall Field in Chicago and John Wanamaker in Philadelphia, to differentiate themselves by focusing on customer satisfaction.
The idea behind "the customer is always right" was revolutionary because it signaled a shift in how businesses treated their customers. Selfridge, Field and Wanamaker understood that long-term success depended on building trust and loyalty, which meant addressing customer complaints and treating customers with dignity and respect, even when customer complaints seemed unreasonable. Employees were encouraged to create a more welcoming customer experience. This shift helped usher in a new era of commerce based on trust and repeat business.
Over time, the "customer is always right" philosophy has faced criticism for enabling unrealistic demands and even abusive behavior. Many businesses now favor a balanced approach, emphasizing instead that "the customer deserves to be heard.” This perspective upholds customer satisfaction while respecting employees and setting healthy boundaries.
“The customer is always right” rule overlooks the need for clear boundaries in customer relationships. When customers believe they will always win, they will sometimes take advantage by making unrealistic demands. Such requests might include frequent returns, unjustified complaints or appeals for large discounts. Catering to every demand can create confusion about what the business can realistically provide.
Here are several reasons why “the customer is always right” is not always a sound business policy:
When the customer isn’t right, it’s essential to handle the situation thoughtfully and constructively. Here are some steps that you can take:
Times have changed. For modern businesses, a more effective principle than “the customer is always right” is “the customer deserves to be heard,” or perhaps more specifically, “successful business transactions require mutual respect and collaboration.”
This approach acknowledges that while customers should be valued and listened to, it is equally essential to respect employee dignity and well-being. Maintaining a balanced approach—where both customer needs and business realities are considered—can enable companies to create more positive experiences, resulting in loyal, satisfied customers, happier employees and a more sustainable business model.
Fostering an environment where both customers and staff interact constructively enables businesses to enhance the customer experience and build trust and accountability.
At the heart of this philosophy is empathy. By prioritizing an understanding of the customer’s perspective, businesses can address concerns thoughtfully without compromising their values or overextending resources. Empowering employees to work collaboratively with customers creates a partnership dynamic that seeks solutions beneficial to both parties.
Establishing clear boundaries on acceptable behavior further helps ensure that everyone feels respected, protecting the business’s integrity while fostering loyal customer relationships. This balanced approach, treating customers fairly but with boundaries, leads to better outcomes and sustainable success.
Ultimately, a successful business strategy isn’t only focused on winning every customer, but rather the right customers. It’s about fostering trust and building lasting relationships with customers who appreciate and respect the business’s expertise. It’s about setting up the business and its employees for long-term success. And sometimes this means gracefully acknowledging that the customer isn’t always right.
1 CEO decision-making in the age of AI, IBM Institute for Business Value, originally published 26 June 2023.
Explore how CEOs are using generative AI and application modernization to drive innovation and stay competitive.
Learn from industry experts about the benefits and challenges of integrating AI technologies into customer service strategies.
Learn how AI can transform customer service by combining traditional and generative AI capabilities.
Discover how Bradesco uses IBM's AI, IBM Z, and hybrid cloud solutions to improve service efficiency and security while reaching new market segments.
Unlock efficiency and supercharge your agents with generative AI in customer service.
Transform standard support into exceptional customer care with conversational AI that delivers instant, accurate custom care anytime, anywhere.
Build superior AI customer service chatbots that leverage generative AI to enhance customer experience and boost brand loyalty and retention.