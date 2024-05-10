What is SAP Ariba?

SAP Ariba is the most advanced procurement suite offered by the German company SAP. SAP Ariba covers the source-to-pay process end-to-end, including strategic sourcing, supplier management, procurement, working capital optimization, invoice management and spend visibility. The SAP solution allows buyers and suppliers to do business on a single platform, organizing and unifying their supply chain strategy. Using the software and its suite of SAP Ariba procurement solutions an organization can:

Reduce inefficiencies by visualizing workflows in detail.

Manage supplier relationships with greater effectiveness.

Use automation to simplify routine tasks such as invoicing or the accounts payable process.

Unite supplier, sourcing, procurement and supply chain management processes

SAP Ariba is useful for medium or large organizations with complex purchasing and procurement systems. It can be used as a stand-alone platform, as part of the company’s core SAP S/4HANA software or in tandem with a custom array of other SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) modules like SAP Fieldglass1 for services and external labor and SAP Concur2 for expense and travel management. The software is accompanied by a mobile app that extends these capabilities to mobile devices. Organizations can opt to adopt SAP Ariba as part of a broader digital transformation effort.

By monitoring information in real time, SAP Ariba can help businesses make better decisions and create well-defined roadmaps to increase profitability. The software can also be used to meet an organization’s sustainability criteria, allowing businesses to enforce supplier guidelines related to their environmental impact or ethical business practices. The SAP Ariba network, a global cloud-based platform connecting millions of businesses and suppliers, facilitates intelligent vendor discovery and encourages deeper supply chain collaboration. It also supports customized budgetary and compliance benchmarks.