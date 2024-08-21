What is safety stock?

Maintaining extra stock is a best practice of effective inventory management. Inventory management is a critical element of the supply chain and refers to the process of ordering, storing and selling a company's inventory. Its objective is to have the right products in the right place, at the right time.

Determining adequate safety stock levels can be a complex calculation based on one or many safety stock formulas—and both too little and too much safety stock can negatively impact business. Today, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and inventory visibility software are helping businesses optimize their safety stock management, inventory costs and demand planning.