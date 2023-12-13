What is asset tracking?

Fixed assets such as servers and transport trucks require a large capital investment and might constitute a large portion of a company’s net worth. Plus, many organizations have more physical assets than they might even realize. Elevators in a company building, for example, are a physical asset.



The better and more effectively a company manages its assets, the more likely it can maximize the value of those investments as it scales. Asset tracking is the first step in revealing which assets are adding value (and which aren’t).

Effective asset tracking streamlines both administrative and maintenance workers’ jobs by providing accurate, detailed logs of asset information. This way, they aren’t using their working hours to locate missing assets that might be onsite or purchasing new assets that might already exist.



A recent study found that visibility into enterprise-wide assets can improve maintenance productivity by 28% and decrease inventory maintenance and repair by 18%.

The benefits of asset tracking also include loss and theft prevention, safer movement of dangerous machinery and assurance that perishable goods remain under optimal conditions.