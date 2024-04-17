What is recruiting automation?

Imagine a hypothetical candidate named Eda, a marketing professional who is interested in working for a fictional company called BizCorp. On her favorite career site—LinkedIn—Eda comes across a chatbot message sharing an intriguing job posting for a software development manager position at BizCorp. She submits her resume and cover letter.

Before Eda even sees the job posting, recruitment automation software is at work. The HR manager who advertised the open position used AI to create the ad with predictive analytics, which drew on historical hiring trends, employee turnover rates, business growth projections and workforce demographics. Generative AI tools helped her quickly develop a job description based on a short prompt. And AI was used to find and proactively message Eda on the job board so she wouldn’t have to hunt for it.

Shortly after submitting her application, Eda receives an automated email confirming that her application has been received. The email includes details about the next steps in the recruitment process.

The company's applicant tracking system automatically scans Eda’s resume for relevant keywords and qualifications that are outlined in the job description. Based on this analysis, her application is flagged for further review.

Eda receives another automated email inviting her to complete a brief pre-screening questionnaire with real-time facilitation by a chatbot. The questions assess her experience, skills, and qualifications related to the job requirements.

Impressed by Eda’s responses to the pre-screening questions, a chatbot schedules an automated follow-up video interview. Eda receives an email with a link to the interview platform, which records her responses to a series of interview questions.

After Eda completes the video interview, her responses are analyzed by the AI interview platform, which evaluates her communication skills, confidence and suitability for the role based on predetermined criteria.

Eda successfully passes the automated assessment and is invited for an in-person interview with the hiring team. During this stage, she meets with the hiring manager and other team members to discuss her experience, qualifications, and fit for the role.

Following the interview process, Eda performs a coding test, which is automatically evaluated with AI tools. And lastly, a chatbot facilitates a background check.

Eda receives an automated offer letter via email, outlining the terms and conditions of employment. She accepts the offer electronically through the company's HR portal, initiating the automated onboarding process, which includes filling out paperwork, completing training modules and scheduling her first day.

Throughout the entire recruitment process, automation has streamlined administrative tasks, provided timely communication, and enabled efficient candidate evaluation. Ultimately enhancing Eda’s experience as a job seeker and facilitating a smooth transition into her new role.