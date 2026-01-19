AI learns to see hidden cancer signs

Scientists have trained an AI to detect invisible immune activity within tumors using only standard pathology slides.

Researchers at Microsoft Research, in collaboration with universities, recently developed GigaTIME, an AI system that examines ordinary pathology slides to infer the invisible internal states of immune cells within tumors. It is part of a broader effort, including work at IBM Research, to build AI that models biology as a spatial system rather than a collection of isolated data points.

“What we are trying to do is use very readily available data to infer information that is otherwise hard to get,” Hoifung Poon, General Manager at Microsoft Research, told IBM Think in an interview. “That opens the door to studying immune behavior at a scale that was not practical before.”

The technical challenge is substantial. Standard pathology slides are stained with hematoxylin and eosin, a technique that reveals tissue structure and cell shape. Under a microscope, a pathologist can identify different cell types by their appearance. But they can’t determine whether an immune cell is activated, exhausted or suppressed, even though those states help determine whether the immune system is fighting the cancer or failing to do so.

“If you put tumor tissue under the microscope, you can roughly make out different cells based on shape,” Poon said. “The difficulty is that you don’t know the internal state of the cell.”

Obtaining that information through conventional means requires specialized techniques such as multiplex immunofluorescence, which can take days to complete and cost USD thousands per sample. A standard pathology slide costs a few dollars.