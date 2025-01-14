How infusing decision intelligence empowers FP&A to be a strategic business partner

Author

Deepak Joshi

Finance and Supply Chain Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting

How infusing decision intelligence empowers FP&A to be a strategic business partner

Organizations are under constant pressure to make faster, smarter decisions. Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) professionals often focus on retrospective reporting and static forecasting. Because of this, they often find themselves constrained to meet the demands of the current dynamic business environment.

Unsurprisingly, 34% of CEOs are concerned about business model reinvention, and 30% of CFOs are focused on forecast accuracy.

Embedding decision intelligence is the cornerstone of effective financial planning. It allows FP&A professionals to harness data, technology and analytics to drive strategic decision-making. Technology, external data integration, advanced reporting, risk management and sustainability are transforming FP&A into a decision intelligence powerhouse.

Technology as an enabler for strategic business partnering

Cutting-edge technology is redefining the role of FP&A professionals, enabling them to evolve as strategic business partners. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and generative AI (gen AI) are central to this transformation, automating manual tasks and providing predictive and prescriptive insights.

AI provides clear benefits in FP&A: 25% lower cost for planning, budgeting, and forecasting, 33% faster budget cycle time, 4% higher overall forecast accuracy, and 57% lower sales forecast errors.

By integrating technologies, FP&A shifts from a reactive function to a proactive driver of business strategy:

  • Automation and focus on strategic Work: Tools like IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® streamline routine processes, such as data consolidation and report generation. This frees up FP&A professionals to focus on high-value activities like strategic analysis.
  • Real-time data processing: Cloud computing and big data analytics offer scalability and real-time insights, allowing for faster scenario modeling and iterative forecasting.
  • Enhanced collaboration: Digital tools enable better cross-functional communication, ensuring finance teams work in sync with other departments to align operational and financial strategies.
Using external data sources

Integrating external data into FP&A processes is crucial for developing a comprehensive understanding of business dynamics. External data sources, such as market trends, competitive intelligence and geopolitical analysis, complement internal financial data to create a robust decision-making framework.

By using external data sources, FP&A teams can significantly enhance their decision-making capabilities. Incorporating external insights like market trends and competitive data alongside internal financial metrics leads to:

  • Improved forecasting: Using external data enriches predictive models, enabling organizations to anticipate changes and make more accurate forecasts.
  • Scenario planning: Combining external and internal data allows for dynamic scenario analysis, helping businesses prepare for various contingencies.
  • Strategic alignment: Insights derived from external data ensure that decision-making aligns with broader market conditions and opportunities.

Combining external data with internal data reveals hidden insights and empowers organizations not only to respond to external changes but to capitalize on them.

Enhanced reporting for strategic advisory

Traditional static financial summaries have given way to dynamic, data-driven narratives that communicate complex insights clearly and effectively.

Enhanced reporting transforms how FP&A communicates insights, making complex data more accessible and actionable. This evolution is driven by two key factors:

  • Advanced visualization tools: interactive dashboards and data visualization platforms enable FP&A teams to present insights in an accessible, visually compelling manner.
  • Improved decision-making: enhanced reporting facilitates better understanding and alignment among stakeholders, ensuring that decisions are data-driven and strategically sound.

Enhanced reporting also plays a pivotal role in fostering cross-functional collaboration. By providing clear, real-time insights, FP&A ensures that all departments operate with a unified understanding of business goals. This shared perspective breaks down silos and encourages transparency, enabling teams across finance, operations, and strategy to collaborate effectively.

Furthermore, enhanced reporting is a critical enabler of Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and Extended Planning and Analytics (xP&A). These methodologies emphasize aligning financial and operational plans to create a cohesive strategy that drives organizational success in the following ways:

  • Supporting IBP: Enhanced reporting provides a unified set of metrics and insights that align financial goals with operational capabilities. This integration ensures that plans are actionable and adaptable to market changes.
  • Facilitating xP&A: By expanding beyond traditional finance-focused planning, enhanced reporting integrates insights from sales, marketing, supply chain and other departments. This holistic view enables organizations to create comprehensive, data-driven strategies that are both dynamic and forward-looking.

The ability to combine enhanced reporting with cross-functional collaboration, IBP and xP&A ensures that FP&A doesn’t just inform decision-making; it actively shapes and aligns organizational strategy for optimal results.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Assistant™ seamlessly and swiftly integrate processes to enable IBP and xP&A while using existing technological investments.

Integrated risk management and compliance

Risk management and compliance are integral to enhancing decision intelligence. FP&A now plays a critical role in identifying, monitoring and mitigating risks while ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements. This role includes the following:

  • Proactive risk assessment: By integrating risk management into financial planning, organizations can identify potential threats early and respond effectively.
  • Regulatory compliance: Using technology for real-time monitoring ensures adherence to global regulatory standards, minimizing exposure to compliance risks.
  • Resilience building: Incorporating risk analysis into decision-making enhances organizational agility and preparedness for unexpected disruptions.

Integrating risk and compliance ensures that businesses remain resilient while pursuing growth opportunities.

Sustainability in financial decision-making

Sustainability is no longer a secondary consideration; it is a strategic priority. According to the IBM IBV study, The ESG data conundrum, 2023, 72% of executives view ESG as a revenue enabler, and 76% view it as central to their business strategy. Incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics into FP&A processes enables organizations to align their financial strategies with long-term sustainability goal in the following ways:

  • Strategic integration: by embedding ESG factors into financial planning, organizations can evaluate their impact on sustainability and adapt strategies accordingly.
  • Risk mitigation: ESG analysis helps identify risks associated with non-sustainable practices, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.
  • Value creation: incorporating ESG metrics enhances stakeholder trust, supports long-term profitability, and positions organizations as leaders in sustainable business practices.

FP&A’s integration of sustainability into decision-making helps ensure that businesses not only thrive today but also remain viable in the future.

Embrace decision intelligence to unlock the future of FP&A

Transformation of FP&A into a decision intelligence hub is a vital step for organizations aiming to navigate today’s complex and unpredictable environment. By using advanced technology, integrating external data, enhancing reporting, embedding risk management and prioritizing sustainability, FP&A becomes a proactive, strategic partner in driving business success.

This evolution empowers FP&A professionals to move beyond traditional roles, providing actionable insights that shape organizational strategy and foster long-term growth. As businesses embrace decision intelligence, FP&A stands at the forefront, guiding organizations toward resilience, agility and sustainable success.

Get the CEO's guide to generative AI

This report explores the three things every CEO needs to know about generative AI -- and the three things they need to do now.

