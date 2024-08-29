Renewable Energy 100 (RE100) (link resides outside ibm.com) is a global corporate renewable energy initiative led by the Climate Group (link resides outside ibm.com) in partnership with CDP (link resides outside ibm.com) aimed at getting the world’s most influential businesses, specifically those with annual electricity demand over 100 GWh, to commit to 100% renewable electricity and reach this target by 2050.
In order to achieve 100% renewable electricity, companies must match 100% of the electricity used across their global operations with electricity produced from renewable sources.
Renewable electricity can be sourced from the market or self-produced and can include solar, wind, biomass (including biogas), geothermal or hydropower. Procured renewable electricity can be directly purchased from generators and suppliers in the market, for instance through power purchase agreements. It can also include retail purchases and stand-alone “unbundled” energy attribute instruments.
As highlighted above, RE100 is aimed at larger corporations with annual electricity demand of at least 100 GWh. However, exceptions can be made for companies with smaller consumption if they are a major player in their industry or a Fortune 1000 company, or if they are a key player in an RE100 priority region or sector.
Currently, over 350 companies are RE100 members having committed to going 100% renewable. Almost one-third of these companies are headquartered in the US, while over 60 are in Japan, and close to 50 are in the UK. At the sector level, more than one-third are from the services industry. Manufacturing is the next most represented industry with over 60 companies, while food and beverage is third with more than 30.
RE100 members must be able to show that they have a claim to use of unique renewable electricity production to meet all of their reported renewable electricity usage. This is typically done in the form of generation attributes such as Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs), but contracts can also be used. The requirements for a credible RE usage claim are:
The minimum requirements and deadlines are:
Becoming an RE100 member takes about 2-3 months for the application process to be completed. Membership approval follows an 8-step process:
Once accepted, RE100 members are free to develop their own roadmap to achieving 100% renewables.
Ultimately, if we are to reach a net-zero future, the biggest corporations will need to lead the way. RE100’s 300+ members consume more electricity combined than the entire United Kingdom annually. Currently, these members are sourcing about 45% of their electricity needs through renewable electricity. If they can fulfill their commitment, and the organization’s membership numbers can continue to grow, a huge leap forward will be made toward a carbon-neutral world.
