Advanced RAG works as a sequential step-based process as follows:

1. Query processing: Upon the reception of a user query, it is transformed into a high-dimensional vector by using the embedding model that captures the semantic meaning of the query.

2. Document retrieval: The encoded query traverses a huge knowledge database that provides hybrid retrieval by using both dense vector search and sparse retrieval that is, semantic similarity and keyword-based search. The results thus introduce semantic keyword matches into the retrieved documents.

3. Reranking retrieved documents: The retriever gives a final score based on context and in relation to the query retrieving the documents.

4. Contextual fusion for generation: Because each document is encoded differently, the decoder fuses all encoded contexts to ensure that the generated responses have coherence with to the encoded query.

5. Response generation: The generator of advanced RAG, usually an LLM, such as the IBM Granite™ model or Llama, provides the answer based on the retrieved documents.

6. Feedback loop: As advanced RAG uses various techniques like active learning, reinforcement learning and retriever-generator cotraining to continuously enhance its performance. During this phase implicit signals occur, such as clicks on retrieved documents that infer relevance causing explicit feedback that includes corrections or ratings for further application during generation. Hence, over the years, these strategies improve the retrieval as well as the response generation processes so that more accurate and relevant answers can be produced6.