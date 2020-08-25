

Advancements in cutting-edge technologies have resulted in some influential developments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are making hyper-automation a reality and immersive technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) will soon offer kinesthetic interfaces and multiple touchpoint experiences.

These trending technologies are expected to offer much more than what was expected from them a few years ago. They are revolutionizing the conventional operational methodologies of different sectors and ushering in changes to logistics and supply chain businesses as well, especially in the field of cargo monitoring.

The logistics and transportation sectors are among the biggest playing fields for cutting-edge technologies with more than 95 percent of all manufactured goods moved by container at some point during their shipping lifecycle.

Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain are anticipated as game changers due to their remote monitoring and decentralization capabilities respectively. While the former allows businesses to track the status and condition of the cargo being transported, the latter creates a secure and fast framework for digital contract storage and quick transactions.

Additionally, both these technologies complement and enhance the features of the other. IoT creates a widespread network of interconnected devices and blockchain allows the ingestion and sharing of data among these devices over a secure platform. Their amalgamation makes the ideal solution for logistics companies to remotely manage their fleets, monitor the condition of cargo, and ensure the delivery of products before deadline.