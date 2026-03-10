What is EDI onboarding?

EDI refers to the systems and standards for electronically (and often automatically) transmitting business data and documents in real-time, including invoices, purchase orders and supply chain information, between trading partners.

In EDI transactions, information moves directly from an EDI application in one organization to an EDI application in another. EDI standards define the location and order of information in each document.

EDI solutions offer many benefits through automation, scalability and standardization, and EDI has been the preferred means of document exchange for business-to-business (B2B) interactions for decades. Notably, automatically generated, standardized forms streamline and reduce or eliminate the need to manually enter data, reducing errors and the associated costs.

For some businesses, and in some industries, using EDI isn’t a choice, but a necessity. Many large retailers and manufacturers have EDI requirements and compliance for business processes.

Requirement variability can exist between trading partners, such as differences in compliance regulations, document-mapping requirements, communication protocols or testing processes. This combined with the general complexity of EDI standards can make EDI onboarding a difficult and time-consuming process.

However, standardized, well-documented internal onboarding processes, appropriate middleware tooling and clear communication with business partners can mitigate EDI setup challenges. They also help organizations reap the benefits of EDI, including greater data accuracy and the ability to transact with businesses that require EDI compliance.