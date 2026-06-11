In this early stage of EDI implementation, it is helpful to determine which team members and stakeholders will be involved in the decision-making and implementation processes. These might include:

Executive sponsor: The senior person who is leading the initiative, securing resources, resolving cross-departmental conflicts and making final decisions.

Project manager: The project manager coordinates with all other team members to usher the implementation through from ideation to planning, execution and launch. The project manager is responsible for creating the project’s timeline and ensuring that milestones are met.

EDI analyst: This is an EDI specialist who understands the standards to be used and can build the EDI mapping protocols to translate data into those standards. The analyst might also be responsible for partner communication and compliance. This might be an external contact, especially if the EDI implementation includes a third-party service provider.

Integration specialist: A developer or IT team member who can integrate EDI software with existing enterprise platforms. Along with the EDI analyst, the developer can also build the conditional automation trees that trigger the creation and transmission of electronic documents.

Accounts receivable (AR) representative: The accounts receivable representative primarily manages the order-to-cash (O2C) cycle and is responsible for incoming revenue and outbound billing. In an automated system, the AR representative (and the AP representative) manage exception handling, system monitoring and workflow oversight.



Among other tasks, this representative helps ensure that the automated system accurately extracts billing data from sales orders, monitors the receipt of automated remittance advice, and reviews EDI transmission errors that require human resolution.

Accounts payable (AP) representative: The AP representative primarily manages the procure-to-pay (P2P) cycle and is responsible for outgoing payments and incoming vendor invoices. Their role includes overseeing invoice matching and automated payment execution processes, and investigating and resolving disputes that the automated system flags for review.

Logistics manager: This might be a warehouse fulfillment manager, charged with contributing to the understanding of how products are located, packed and shipped. Including this team member helps ensure that the physical movement of products matches the digital documents.

Customer service: This team member helps the team understand how incoming orders are handled, including exceptions and errors, such as what happens in an EDI system if a product is out of stock.

IT/security rep: This team member is responsible for system security, including configuring encryption protocols and firewalls, managing certificates and creating disaster and recovery plans.

Trading partner: The EDI process is a two-way communication and it’s important to involve a team member from the client organization from the start. The auto parts manufacturer from our earlier example should seek to include the retail client’s EDI coordinator to ensure compliance and reduce errors later on in the implementation process.