What is blue-green deployment?

One environment is live and serves users, labeled “blue”, and another, the “green” environment, is used for the deployment and testing of a new version. When the new version is approved, traffic is instantly routed from the blue environment to the green environment.

The strategy was popularized and named by Jez Humble and David Farley in their seminal 2010 book Continuous Delivery: Reliable Software Releases through Build, Test, and Deployment Automation.

Blue-green is a continuous deployment technique allows for the elimination of downtime, the ability to instantly issue rollbacks to an old version, provides for easy A/B testing and creates a safe environment for development without the risk of end users stumbling upon a version that’s not quite ready.

While the “blue-green” phrasing is most common, there are variations. Netflix uses “red/black,” but the concept remains the same. In some cases, developers may wish to have more than two environments. The color naming scheme is effective for differentiating between two environments, but organizations might also use naming conventions like version numbers, build IDs, or customized titles, especially if there are more than two environments involved.