

According to the 2020 Global Trade Survey (link resides outside ibm.com) from the International Chamber of Commerce, trade and trade finance are in a state of global uncertainty, in part due to COVID-19. While many banks surveyed expressed concern over pandemic-related declines in trade flows and revenues, the survey also found that lockdowns and working from home are hastening the shift to digital solutions in trade, including blockchain.

Fifty-four percent of banks surveyed say that transformative technologies like blockchain, digital trade and online trade platforms are priority areas of development and strategic focus in the near term as they look to secure future growth. More than 50 percent also agreed that a growing number of document types used in trade could be paper or digital.

Moving forward with digitizing trade finance requires cooperation between organizations that are normally competitors. Through our IBM Blockchain Platform solution for trade finance and our participation in building the we.trade digital trade finance network, we’ve proven that banks (and indeed any competitor in any industry) can collaborate successfully and reach agreement on how to do business digitally, to their mutual benefit.

The resulting blockchain-based trade network is designed to improve the trade finance lending process, helping banks access new markets with new products, while reducing risk and streamlining cross-border trade for buyers and sellers as they grow their business and expand into new countries.