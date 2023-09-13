Data breach prevention: 5 ways attack surface management helps mitigate the risks of costly data breaches

Businesses can proactively reduce their vulnerabilities to a range of cyberattacks like ransomware, malware, phishing, compromised credentials (resulting from poor password policies) and unauthorized access, employed by hackers. They can achieve this by actively managing and reducing their attack surface. IBM Security® Randori Recon, an ASM solution performs an important role in your data protection strategy.

1. Finding unmanaged systems and high-value assets

Shadow IT (link resides outside ibm.com) and orphaned IT hide more workloads, servers, applications, and other assets from security teams than they know. Because hackers don’t limit their surveillance efforts to what’s in your inventory, these unknown assets put you at risk.

To help you find and secure high-value assets that are most tempting for attacks, Randori Recon identifies your organizational exposures in a high-fidelity and low-impact manner, keeping false positives under control and reducing alert fatigue.

The US Open, one of the most highly attended sporting events in the world, leverages the IBM Security Randori Recon solution to defend their digital platforms—which are on the receiving end of more than 40 million security incidents over the course of the tournament. Using Randori, the team conducts a comprehensive attack surface analysis, scanning the entire network for vulnerabilities, including third-party or adjacent networks. Following this security reconnaissance, Randori then ranks those vulnerabilities by their attractiveness to hackers, allowing the team to prioritize its response.

2. Identifying exploitable vulnerabilities and misconfigurations

Poor visibility into your external risk posture can prolong your attack remediation process. Finding misconfigured management panels, expired access permissions, and other unexpected vulnerabilities can be impossible with manual processes.

Automated ASM tools like Randori Recon provide organizations with a comprehensive view of their entire digital attack surface, showing potential entry points—including attack vectors that can bypass antivirus, firewall or other security defenses—that cybercriminals might exploit.

3. Prioritizing your cyber risk

While all vulnerabilities are important, not all of them are immediately dangerous or likely to be compromised during a breach of your digital perimeter. Shifting your focus away from the patch management whack-a-mole game and concentrating on the vulnerabilities that pose the highest risk to your organization can help.

Randori Recon uncovers attack patterns and techniques that are more likely to be exploited by a real-world attacker. It flags high-value assets with its risk-based prioritization engine and creates a stack-ranked list of your most risky targets.

By understanding your attack surface, your organization can prioritize vulnerabilities based on their severity and potential business impact.

4. Ensuring adherence to security processes

From access management protocols to VPN configurations and firewall audit workflows, security processes can fall behind as your organization grows or adapts to the needs of a remote workforce.

You can gain insight into whether your security processes are keeping pace with your expanding attack surface through continuous attack surface monitoring. Randori allows you to get real-time insight into whether your security processes are applied uniformly and improving your resilience.

ASM provides visibility into potential weak points and helps you implement layered security controls. By strengthening the various layers of your defense, such as network security, endpoint security, and access controls, you can reduce the risk of a successful data breach.

5. Providing remediation guidance

Randori Recon helps you improve your cyber resilience by suggesting remediation steps.

It provides in-product guidance on how to address specific vulnerabilities and detailed write-ups of strategies to help reduce your overall exposure.

With this enhanced knowledge, you can distribute your resources more efficiently and focus on critical vulnerabilities that pose the highest risk of a data breach.