Creating exceptional employee experiences

HR leaders increasingly view employees not only as part of the workforce, but also as unique individuals that play many roles. This whole-self approach is a paradigm shift that embraces the multifaceted nature of people and the landscapes they navigate. Coincidentally, employees already think of their personal and professional priorities as intertwined and mutually influential, and they want their employers to do the same. In a recent survey, well over 70% of employees highlighted working conditions and work–life balance and flexibility as most important to them.



During their time with a company, people undergo many changes that impact not only what they contribute, but also what kind of support they require from their employer. HR can help people navigate these changes in several ways, including developing a career roadmap that aligns with their experience and goals, providing support as they navigate different stages of family planning, creating a physical workspace that accommodates their accessibility needs and personality traits or providing flexible work arrangements.

HR is now tasked with enhancing employees’ full lives and transcend short-lived interactions through technology-driven experiences, such as generative AI-powered automation, intelligent workflows, virtual assistants, chatbots and digital assistants. Infusing AI and automation into every process frees up employees to focus on what is important to them as individuals. This charge is complex, but when thoughtfully executed, these investments yield a strong employee experience that can potentially help employees be both happier and more productive in their work.

While HR is not solely responsible for an organization’s employee experience, HR departments are increasingly becoming key advocates for the new employee experience. As HR helps reimagine the employee experience, they’re shifting to a consumer-inspired, flexible delivery model that is proactive, personalized, relevant and outcome-focused. Organizations must also harness enterprise-wide imagination, vision and empathy to creatively engage and serve individuals who yearn for simplicity and agency.