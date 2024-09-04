How data, automation and AI are transforming Business Process Outsourcing into a competitive advantage

When IBM Consulting’s Neeraj Manik spoke recently with a large pharmaceutical client about how to streamline and improve its front-office and back-office financial processes, he pointed to a web of interconnected business challenges the organization was facing: “too many invoices, too many suppliers, too much money being paid to suppliers,” as Manik put it.

Manik, VP and senior partner for IBM Consulting, outlined a massive opportunity to strategically redesign the client’s finance operations and payment processing by leveraging AI, data analytics, metrics and automation. Ultimately, modernizing these processes could save hundreds of millions of dollars, improve the employee experience and make the company more agile and competitive, he says. Manik sees leveraging this technology as a fundamental change from years past, when a company might outsource business processes to save as little as 30% without considering how outsourcing might affect organizational efficiencies, job accuracy, and employee and client experience.

Labor arbitrage, or outsourcing labor to the lowest-cost workforce, has been the central strategy associated with business process outsourcing (BPO) for years. It often meant sourcing customer support, information technology and other office operations from countries with lower costs of labor. Today, though, technologies such as AI and automation have transformed the outsourcing market and BPO services, giving companies the ability to create efficiencies while also modernizing processes rather than relying on offshore outsourcing.

Technology-enabled business process operations, the new BPO, can significantly create new value, improve data quality, free precious employee resources, and deliver higher customer satisfaction, but it requires a holistic approach. Tapping into AI and automation helps businesses streamline and strengthen their operations, while providing rich information that helps enterprises quickly predict and respond to trends and threats alike.

Not only do companies that work with IBM Consulting get IBM’s experience in process design and business strategy; they also get the added bonus of IBM’s deep partnerships with companies like ServiceNow, Celonis and Salesforce. Ultimately, instead of being forced to focus on a single solution or technology, organizations can partner with IBM Consulting to invest in broad, transformational business initiatives and outcomes.

The new BPO is no longer just about cutting operational costs. When done right, it can make a business flexible, smarter and able to quickly scale to meet shifting market conditions. “Modern BPO is a creator of growth, differentiation and competitive advantage,” Manik says.