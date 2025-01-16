This week, we dive into Meta’s releases of SAM 2! In episode 14 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with Ambhi Ganesan, Kate Soule and Vagner Santana as they chat about the next generation of Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM). Then, dive into a discussion about another AI companion attempt through friend.com, as the experts analyze if startups can effectively compete in the AI hardware space. Finally, hear expert opinions on various topics: Will gen AI projects be abandoned? Which is bigger—9.11 or 9.9? Tune in today to find out.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

