Will prompt engineering ever die? In Episode 19 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Kate Soule and Shobhit Varshney. Today, the experts chat the future of prompt engineering, a new paper released about The AI Scientist, NEO 1X’s humanoid robot and OpenAI’s in-house AI chips.
Will AI take over scientific discovery? Will everyone have at-home AI assistants? Why is OpenAI investing in chip production? Tune in for our expert’s takes.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Today we have the IBM Fellows special. In Episode 18 of Mixture of Experts, the Fellows chat the Cursor hype, Perplexity introduces ads and AI at the US Open. Tune in for more.
Can Apple Intelligence compete with the AI market offerings? In Episode 20 of Mixture of Experts, we chat Apple Intelligence, the performance of Reflection’s 70B and a new paper released on LLMs generating novel research ideas.
Strawberry is officially here! In Episode 21 of Mixture of Experts we talk the OpenAI o1-preview, Agentforce by Salesforce, AI powered fantasy football insights, and what is machine unlearning?
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host, Albert Lawrence, along with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by a conversation between people at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.