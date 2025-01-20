Will prompt engineering ever die? In Episode 19 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Kate Soule and Shobhit Varshney. Today, the experts chat the future of prompt engineering, a new paper released about The AI Scientist, NEO 1X’s humanoid robot and OpenAI’s in-house AI chips.

Will AI take over scientific discovery? Will everyone have at-home AI assistants? Why is OpenAI investing in chip production? Tune in for our expert’s takes.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

