Is search less trustworthy? In Episode 18 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by the IBM® Fellows—Aaron Baughman, Kush Varshney and Trent Gray-Donald. Today, the experts chat about how AI is being integrated at the US Open. Next, the Perplexity is introducing ads in Q4, what is the effect on search? Finally, what's all the hype with Cursor? Tune-in to today’s episode for all this and more.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
