This week, Meta strikes back with the launch of Llama 3.1! In episode 13 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney and Maryam Ashoori as they talk about the week’s biggest AI news and trends. Listen to them analyze the business of AI in relation to the launch of Llama 3.1, including Llama 405B. Then, hear the conversation around Mistral Large 2 and the open-source wave. Finally, the experts talk about GPT 4o-mini and the model price war. Are little models having their moment? Tune in to find out.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

