Is it an AI bubble? In episode 15 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by our veteran panel: Marina Danilevsky, Kush Varshney and Shobhit Varshney. Tune in to hear the experts chat about the stock market crash and the involvement of AI companies. Then, dive into a discussion about OpenAI’s Structured Outputs, and hear the experts analyze how this can support enterprise implementation of AI. Finally, hear the experts discuss about Google’s acquisition of character.ai and whether it makes any sense. Tune in for the breakdown of what’s happening in AI.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

