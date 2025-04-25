Should you pay for Google’s AI Ultra subscription plan? In episode 56 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Abraham Daniels, Gabe Goodhart and Marina Danilevsky to debrief the announcements from Google I/O 2025. Next, RedHat dropped llm-d, a Kubernetes-native distributed inference serving stack; what is it and why does it matter? Then, we analyze Microsoft’s NLWeb: is everything becoming conversational? Finally, Stack Overflow has been on a decline. Is AI to blame? Find out more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!

00:01 – Intro

00:52 – Google I/O 2025 announcements



11:36 – Stack Overflow



22:04 – llm-d



30:08 – NLWeb



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.