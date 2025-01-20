Is OpenAI about to release their biggest AI project? In Episode 16 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Nathalie Baracaldo, Kate Soule and Shobhit Varshney. Today, the experts chat about IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report and analyze how gen AI might reduce the cost of cyberthreats. Next, rumors are circulating on the internet about OpenAI dropping “Project Strawberry,” what they internally reference as a “level 2” model. Are the rumors true? Tune-in for more.

The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.