Is OpenAI about to release their biggest AI project? In Episode 16 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Nathalie Baracaldo, Kate Soule and Shobhit Varshney. Today, the experts chat about IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report and analyze how gen AI might reduce the cost of cyberthreats. Next, rumors are circulating on the internet about OpenAI dropping “Project Strawberry,” what they internally reference as a “level 2” model. Are the rumors true? Tune-in for more.
The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Is it an AI bubble? Today, the experts chat about the stock market crash, OpenAI's Structured Outputs release and Google's character.ai "acquisition." Tune in for the break down of what's happening in AI news.
What’s new with AI agents? In Episode 17 of Mixture of Experts chat about Agent Q, the AMD acquisition of ZT Systems and whether AI should be used in art. Listen to learn more!
Today we have the IBM Fellows special! In Episode 18 of Mixture of Experts, the Fellows chat about the Cursor hype, Perplexity introducing ads and AI at the US Open. Tune in for more!
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
There is so much hype about what AI can do, but how do you use AI to build experiences? In this series, the host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.