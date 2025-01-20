What’s new with AI agents? In Episode 17 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Chris Hay, Skyler Speakman and Volkmar Uhlig. Today, the experts chat Agent Q and the improvements in reasoning and planning. Next, the CEO of Procreate came out with a statement that there will be no gen AI integrated into their products—can art avoid the AI wave? Finally, AMD acquired ZT Systems, can they now compete with NVIDIA? All this and more on today’s episode.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM® or any other organization or entity.

