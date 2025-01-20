What’s new with AI agents? In Episode 17 of Mixture of Experts, guest host Bryan Casey is joined by Chris Hay, Skyler Speakman and Volkmar Uhlig. Today, the experts chat Agent Q and the improvements in reasoning and planning. Next, the CEO of Procreate came out with a statement that there will be no gen AI integrated into their products—can art avoid the AI wave? Finally, AMD acquired ZT Systems, can they now compete with NVIDIA? All this and more on today’s episode.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM® or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Is OpenAI about to release their biggest AI project? In Episode 16 of Mixture of Experts, we chat OpenAI's rumored "Project Strawberry" and IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report.
Today we have the IBM Fellows special! In Episode 18 of Mixture of Experts, the Fellows chat the Cursor hype, Perplexity introducing ads and AI at the US Open. Tune-in for more!
Will prompt engineering ever die? Today, the experts chat the future of prompt engineering, a new paper released about The AI Scientist, NEO 1X’s humanoid robot and OpenAI’s in-house AI chips.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.