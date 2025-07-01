Observability: To run your IT environment on insights, not instincts

NEW

01 July 2025

Operational disruptions don’t always come unannounced. There are often early warning signs—if only you have the right observability solution to catch them before they snowball into costly outages.

In this episode of the AI in Action podcast, Vikram Murali, VP of Product Development for IBM Automation, explains how continuous observability has taken the baton from traditional asset performance monitoring (APM), giving a new meaning to operational resilience.

When powered by AI, observability has transformed reactive measures into proactive steps, leading to more seamless operations and fewer costly disruptions. Catch the full discussion to learn how you can run your business smoothly by tapping into the combined power of AI and observability for intelligent automation that can supercharge your IT operations, ultimately delivering a better experience for your customers.
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more AI in Action episodes

View all episodes
AI in real estate: Use AI for your next move Productivity isn’t enough—transform your business model with AI agents Making sales smarter, not harder

Expand your knowledge

The latest AI News + Insights

Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think newsletter.
AI in Action 2024: Let’s get real about AI

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Subscribe to our playlist

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode—subscribe on YouTube