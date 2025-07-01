Observability: To run your IT environment on insights, not instincts

Operational disruptions don’t always come unannounced. There are often early warning signs—if only you have the right observability solution to catch them before they snowball into costly outages.

In this episode of the AI in Action podcast, Vikram Murali, VP of Product Development for IBM Automation, explains how continuous observability has taken the baton from traditional asset performance monitoring (APM), giving a new meaning to operational resilience.

When powered by AI, observability has transformed reactive measures into proactive steps, leading to more seamless operations and fewer costly disruptions. Catch the full discussion to learn how you can run your business smoothly by tapping into the combined power of AI and observability for intelligent automation that can supercharge your IT operations, ultimately delivering a better experience for your customers.