Tech leaders eye world models as link to smarter AI

Your house cat might be smarter than ChatGPT. While artificial intelligence can now write poetry and pass law school exams, it still can't match the basic reasoning abilities that let your tabby navigate window ledges and pounce on prey.

That gap—between AI's command of human knowledge and its inability to match an animal's understanding of the physical world—has emerged as a crucial challenge in the quest for more intelligent machines. Meta's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, thrust the issue into the spotlight last week at a Paris AI safety summit, arguing that "world models"—AI systems that form internal representations of structure, dynamics and causal relationships—could be key to advancing artificial intelligence.

However, some leading researchers question whether this approach is as groundbreaking as it might seem.

"AI has been using world models since the 1950s, and several subfields of AI depend entirely on world models," Stuart J. Russell, Professor of Computer Science at the University of California Berkeley, told IBM Think. "It's about as novel and ingenious as suggesting that mathematics could be useful for physics."