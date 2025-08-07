GPT-5 wants to be your coder, tutor and thought partner

While the flagship GPT-5 model may have generated the most buzz, it was the distilled smaller versions, particularly GPT-5 nano, that impressed IBM Distinguished Engineer Chris Hay. “This outperforms most of the large models in the market, especially with agentic tasks and tool calling,” he said on a recent episode of Mixture of Experts.

The new model router also makes it dramatically easier for people to select the GPT model best suited to their task. “One of the memes on the internet has been how complicated it has been to go into [OpenAI’s] model selector and figure out what model you're supposed to use for anything,” said Hay. “Consolidating everything in the one brand family around GPT-5 with a model router in front of it was their way of delivering against that.”

The price and reliability of GPT-5 was most noteworthy to Mihai Criveti, a Distinguished Engineer of Agentic AI at IBM. “It’s particularly good at tool calling, which is critical for agents,” he said on the Mixture of Experts episode. “It’s much more reliable and sells at a cost that is sustainable for these types of agentic workloads.”

On the topic of coding improvements—one of the chief innovations being touted by OpenAI with the GPT-5 release—Hay and Criveti were more muted. Criveti got access to GPT-5 around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 8. “I got out of bed. I rushed to my machine, and I was working all night, trying out prompts, trying it with different tools, trying it with MCP [Model Control Protocol],” he said. “And in the morning, I had to start my day job, and I found myself using Claude Opus 4.1 again,” he continued, referring to Anthropic’s flagship coding model. Hay was in the same boat in terms of whether GPT-5 would replace his tried-and-true LLMs for day-to-day coding tasks. “I had high hopes, but no.”