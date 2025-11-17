The open-source breakthrough shifting AI’s center of gravity

But capability and efficiency may, in fact, no longer be enough to distinguish a model, say experts like El Maghraoui. Case in point: OpenAI’s newest (closed) frontier model GPT-5.1, which arrived last week, just six days after Kimi K2 Thinking. Instead of focusing on raw power alone, OpenAI took its cues from users: “We heard clearly from users that great AI should not only be smart, but also enjoyable to talk to,” the company stated in a blog post for GPT-5.1. To that end, OpenAI’s newest agent is warmer, even playful, as it chats with users in a more conversational style than earlier models.

Why this new focus? “I think it develops a sense of empathy with the user and trust so that if the model can have a warmer personality and respond in that way, then it develops that relationship further,” Baughman said. Beyond personality, the fact that ChatGPT 5.1 has a router means the model can provide an instant response more cost-effectively when that’s desired—but “if I need it to go into a deeper chain of thought, it can do that too,” he said.

According to El Maghraoui, differentiating models through the user experience may signal a broader shift toward a world “where raw intelligence is becoming a commodity.” “We’re starting to see a segmentation of markets between models that are focused on pure efficiency, and models that are trying to win with user experience and personality,” she said. “It’s a battle between model IQ versus model EQ.”