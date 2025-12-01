The new literacy of code

A look inside the classroom reveals how quickly the old signals have lost their value. Shaw said instructors long relied on the assumption that a working program indicated conceptual understanding. She said this link has simply dissolved. Hilton said he sees this first-hand when students submit assignments composed entirely by generative systems, which weakens the connection between output and comprehension.

Efforts to recalibrate are visible across campuses. Shaw said instructors are shifting toward assignments that require explanation and reasoning, not just production. She said students must demonstrate an ability to evaluate behavior, interpret logic and identify when an AI-generated solution does not align with the problem. Hilton said paper-based or supervised assessments have returned as a way to understand what students actually know when the model is taken away. Shaw said these are early attempts to redefine what counts as evidence of learning.

The tension is not confined to academia. Anna Gutowska, an AI Engineer and Developer Advocate at IBM who is also completing a master’s degree in computer science at Stanford, said in an interview with IBM Think that she sees many learners “skip core CS foundations and jump straight into vibe coding AI applications.”

Gutowska said the abundance of tools allows newcomers to assemble something that appears to work without engaging the underlying principles that make software stable. She noted that algorithmic foundations, data structures and systems knowledge remain essential because they determine whether someone can use AI to build reliable systems rather than brittle ones that fail under pressure.

The shift in classroom habits, Shaw said, reveals a deeper gap in how the field teaches itself. She noted that most disciplines build judgment through reading before making anything of their own: writers work through literature, musicians study repertoire, mathematicians read proofs. Programming often reverses that order. Students, she said, are pushed to write code before they have meaningfully read any, which Hilton said leaves them without a sense of structure or design. Shaw added that AI now exposes the gap sharply, because students must read, critique and verify large amounts of code they never wrote.

The difference shows up in how students use AI. Hilton said he sees one group that keeps prompting until the model produces something that runs, and another that asks for smaller pieces, inspects them and adjusts as they go. He said the second group builds stronger conceptual models. Shaw noted that the first often ends up with polished answers that conceal fragile understanding. Hilton said the slower, more deliberate style forces students to examine behavior rather than trust the appearance of correctness.

The same pattern appears in professional development. Gutowska said that debugging, testing, monitoring and bias detection are becoming central, as AI-generated components introduce subtle errors that require careful evaluation. She said these tasks rely on conceptual grounding rather than on the convenience of automated output. She added that attempts to rely on one model to correct the mistakes of another often make the problem worse.

Shaw noted that real software work rarely resembles the tidy examples in textbooks. She explained that developers often write small fragments of code to clarify their thinking, expose ambiguities and revise assumptions. AI, she observed, can accelerate that exploratory loop by generating variations that uncover misunderstandings and push students to articulate their intentions more precisely. Hilton added that these moments reveal exactly where a student’s mental model needs strengthening.

Testing now anchors the supervisory model. Hilton said AI-generated code cannot be trusted without evaluation. He said this is why he emphasizes property-based testing, which expresses expected behavior in general terms rather than relying on a few specific examples; this teaches students to think about software conceptually. Shaw said AI can generate tests and code, but the test suites still require human oversight. Someone must decide whether they capture the real requirements or simply formalize an incomplete understanding.

Gutowska said the professional world reinforces the same message. Colleges will need to prepare students to choose between AI-driven and traditional approaches depending on context. Large language models, she explained, are powerful but inconsistent across domains.